U.S. Spy Plane Impersonates Malaysian Aircraft, Apparently to Fool China

A U.S. Air Force RC-135W reconnaissance aircraft carried out several flights off China’s Hainan island.

The plane switched its transponder code in mid-flight, mysteriously becoming a Malaysian airplane.

The RC-135W was likely trying to keep a low profile while it spied on Chinese military bases.

The Most Badass RC Planes

The Rivet Joint's modifications are primarily related to its on-board sensor suite, which allows the mission crew to detect, identify and geolocate signals throughout the electromagnetic spectrum. The mission crew can then forward gathered information in a variety of formats to a wide range of consumers via Rivet Joint's extensive communications suite. Click to expand...

“If the reconnaissance is happening outside sovereign airspace, there is no pressing need to engage in that sort of deception. It's perfectly legal, and done in plain sight off the coast of Russia, Syria, and Crimea all the time—literally, every day there are RC-135s off the coast of Russia, with their transponders on, and broadcasting exactly who they are. I can't explain the difference with China. Why the difference in emissions posture and obfuscation?” Click to expand...