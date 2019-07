U.S. snubs Imran Khan: No U.S. official to greet visiting Pakistan PM

Washington, D.C. 21 July (Asiantribune.com):No United States’ official from the Trump administration was present to receive the Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan who arrived here, and he did not receive the state protocol given to heads of the government who arrive on an official trip to the U.S.Pakistani premier Imran Khan (center) seen arriving on American soil on an official visit but was greeted only by his Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (left) and his ambassador to the U.S. Asad Majeed Khan. No U.S. official was present to welcome him.A welcome delegation from the US was conspicuous by its absence as Khan took the bus to the airport terminal. He was instead welcomed at the airport by his foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.He is scheduled to meet President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday, July 22, during which the American leadership will press him to take "decisive and irreversible" actions against terrorist and militant groups operating from Pakistani soil and facilitate peace talks with the Taliban.During his stay in Washington, Khan, in addition to his meeting with Trump, is also scheduled to meet IMF acting chief David Lipton and World Bank President David Malpass. He is scheduled to address a gathering of thousands of Pakistani Americans at the Capitol One Arena in downtown Washington DC on Sunday, July 21, and speak at the US Institute of Peace think-tank on July 23. The Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will call on him on Tuesday.Prime Minister Imran Khan leads a high-level delegation to Washington, which includes ministers of his Cabinet, commerce adviser, financial advisers, the foreign minister and the powerful ar my chief, head of intelligence and military spokesman.President Donald Trump will push Pakistan’s prime minister, Imran Khan, to pressure the Taliban into signing a permanent ceasefire in Afghanistan, an administration official said.Trump will also demand that Pakistan’s government free Shakil Afridi, a physician imprisoned after helping the U.S. government locate and kill Osama bin Laden, it is reported. The Trump administration will judge Pakistan in part on its treatment of Afridi, an official said.Trump suspended security aid for Pakistan in January 2018, alleging the country’s government doesn’t do enough to combat terrorist groups. The official said that aid would only be restored if Pakistan satisfies U.S. concerns about its support for both the Taliban and groups alleged to have engaged in terrorism in India.President Donald Trump will push Pakistan’s prime minister, Imran Khan, to pressure the Taliban into signing a permanent ceasefire in Afghanistan, an administration official said.Ahead of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the United States, a Congressional report has said that the security assistance to Pakistan would remain suspended pending "decisive and irreversible" action against terrorist groups.At the direction of US President Donald Trump, the United States had suspended all its security assistance to Pakistan in January 2018. This is first high-level visit by a Pakistani prime minster to the White House during the Trump administration."Pakistan is a haven for numerous Islamist extremist and terrorist groups, and successive Pakistani governments are widely believed to have tolerated and even supported some of these as proxies in Islamabad's historical conflicts with its neighbors," the independent Congressional Research Service (CRS) said in a latest report on Pakistan.In mid-2017, the Trump administration announced that it would "pause" disbursement of USD 255 million in Foreign Military Financing (FMF) and announced a broader security aid suspension in January 2018. According to the State Department, about USD 790 million in unobligated FMF dating back to 2001 is affected.Asian Tribune