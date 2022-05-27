U.S. should invite China to IPEF if it is sincere, Mahathir says​

U.S. should invite China to IPEF if it is sincere, Mahathir says Malaysia's ex-PM says exclusion of No. 2 economy politicizes Indo-Pacific pact

Malaysia's ex-PM says exclusion of No. 2 economy politicizes Indo-Pacific pactMalaysia's Former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad critiques the U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework in an exclusive interview with Nikkei. (Photo by Tetsuya Kitayama)PREM KUMAR, Nikkei staff writerMay 27, 2022 17:34 JSTTOKYO -- Malaysia's former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad says the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) championed by U.S. President Joe Biden is inherently political, since it excludes China.