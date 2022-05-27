What's new

U.S. should invite China to IPEF if it is sincere, Mahathir says

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
46,247
-5
90,325
Country
China
Location
China

U.S. should invite China to IPEF if it is sincere, Mahathir says​

Malaysia's ex-PM says exclusion of No. 2 economy politicizes Indo-Pacific pact
https%253A%252F%252Fs3-ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com%252Fpsh-ex-ftnikkei-3937bb4%252Fimages%252F6%252F5%252F2%252F3%252F40603256-1-eng-GB%252Fphoto_SXM2022052700004448.jpg

Malaysia's Former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad critiques the U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework in an exclusive interview with Nikkei. (Photo by Tetsuya Kitayama)

PREM KUMAR, Nikkei staff writerMay 27, 2022 17:34 JST
TOKYO -- Malaysia's former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad says the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) championed by U.S. President Joe Biden is inherently political, since it excludes China.

asia.nikkei.com

U.S. should invite China to IPEF if it is sincere, Mahathir says

Malaysia's ex-PM says exclusion of No. 2 economy politicizes Indo-Pacific pact
asia.nikkei.com asia.nikkei.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

S
  • Article
Joe Biden's Indo-Pacific Economic Framework Is a Flop - Bloomberg
Replies
0
Views
107
StraightEdge
S
H
Biden makes $150m commitment to Asean leaders
2
Replies
25
Views
718
Daniel808
Daniel808
beijingwalker
China says Moscow relations solid, accuses U.S. of building 'Pacific NATO'
Replies
0
Views
239
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
U.S. Says China and Russia Bomber Drill Shows Depth of Their Alignment
Replies
0
Views
100
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
As tensions rise with China, Australia is ‘not so safe’, warns former Malaysian PM Mahathir
Replies
5
Views
594
Battlion25
Battlion25

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom