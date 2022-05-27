beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 46,247
- -5
- Country
-
- Location
-
U.S. should invite China to IPEF if it is sincere, Mahathir saysMalaysia's ex-PM says exclusion of No. 2 economy politicizes Indo-Pacific pact
Malaysia's Former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad critiques the U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework in an exclusive interview with Nikkei. (Photo by Tetsuya Kitayama)
PREM KUMAR, Nikkei staff writerMay 27, 2022 17:34 JST
TOKYO -- Malaysia's former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad says the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) championed by U.S. President Joe Biden is inherently political, since it excludes China.
U.S. should invite China to IPEF if it is sincere, Mahathir says
Malaysia's ex-PM says exclusion of No. 2 economy politicizes Indo-Pacific pact
asia.nikkei.com