What's new

U.S. should focus more on infrastructure rather than warmongering

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
32,208
1
59,863
Country
China
Location
China
U.S. should focus more on infrastructure rather than warmongering
Having world-class infrastructure is why China will not lose its manufacturing dominance in the near future despite the U.S.-China trade war. It would be great if the U.S. could learn from China and focus on infrastructure innovation instead of on spending efforts on wars.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Imran Khan Indian Air Force should drop its plan to make more Tejas Mark-2s & focus on AMCA fighter jets Indian Defence Forum 22
anant_s India should focus more on economic development: Chinese media Indian Defence Forum 2
Mssniper966 Pakistan should focus more on developing its ballistic missiles... Pakistan Navy 18
T should pakistanis focus more on football/soccer? Sports 3
S Pompeo should focus on finding solution to contain outbreak in the US Americas 0
beijingwalker Trump is focused on the China trade war when he should be concerned about space Americas 2
TaiShang Opinion: China is fine, Trump should focus on America China & Far East 18
Jyotish China should focus on deepening domestic reforms China & Far East 1
I America should not preach us, they should focus on their problems and reform their people: INDIAN VP Central & South Asia 19
Zarvan ARMY SHOULD FOCUS ON ATTACK CHOPPERS' PRIVATISATION Indian Defence Forum 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top