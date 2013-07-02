beijingwalker
Nov 4, 2011
U.S. should focus more on infrastructure rather than warmongering
Having world-class infrastructure is why China will not lose its manufacturing dominance in the near future despite the U.S.-China trade war. It would be great if the U.S. could learn from China and focus on infrastructure innovation instead of on spending efforts on wars.
