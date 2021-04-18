What's new

U.S. sends more firepower to Middle East as troops withdraw from Afghanistan

“The President has decided to end America’s involvement in our longest war and we’re going to do just that. And so far, less than one week in, the drawdown is going according to plan,” Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told reporters at the Pentagon on Thursday.

“Our focus is on making sure that we can retrograde our resources, our troops, our allies in a safe and orderly and responsible fashion,” Austin said, adding that in the future the Defense Department, hopeful of congressional support, plans to provide financial aid to Afghan forces.

Last week, the White House confirmed that U.S. troops had begun the withdrawal process from Afghanistan and that the Pentagon proactively deployed additional troops and military equipment to protect forces in the region.

“Potential adversaries should know that if they attack us in our withdrawal, we will defend ourselves, [and] our partners, with all the tools at our disposal,” White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters traveling on Air Force One.

“While these actions will initially result in increased forces levels, we remain committed to having all U.S. military personnel out of Afghanistan by Sept. 11, 2021,” she said, adding that the Biden administration is intent on a “safe and responsible” exit from the war-torn country.

In April, Biden announced a full withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, ending America’s longest war.

The removal of approximately 3,000 U.S. service members coincides with the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, which spurred America’s entry into lengthy wars in the Middle East and Central Asia.

Biden’s withdrawal timeline breaks with a proposed deadline brokered last year by the Trump administration with the Taliban. According to that deal, all foreign forces would have had to leave Afghanistan by May 1.

Since Biden’s decision to exit the country, the U.S. has removed the equivalent of approximately 60 C-17 Globemaster loads of material out of Afghanistan, according to an update from Central Command. More than 1,300 pieces of equipment, which will not be left to the Afghan military, have also been handed over to the Defense Logistics Agency for destruction.

The U.S. has also officially handed over one facility to the Afghan military. So far, Central Command estimates that the U.S. has completed between 2% and 6% of the withdrawal process.
 
