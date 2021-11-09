Battlion25
U.S. Sending Troops to Ukraine; Russia Considers Imposing "No Fly Zone"
NATION NEWSDESK 08 NOVEMBER 2021 HITS: 9205
Real trouble is on the horizon as the United States prepares to deploy the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team to Ukraine and Russia announces it may impose a "No Fly" zone over the eastern Ukraine breakaway provinces known as "The Donbas."
165 U.S. soldiers are saying goodbye to their families for a while.
Members of the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team are getting ready to deploy to Ukraine. The Florida National Guard hosted the deployment ceremony Tuesday.
Team members will help train and mentor the Ukrainian Armed Forces to improve their training and defense. Brigade soldiers will work with Armed Forces Ukraine partners to develop and implement systems to enhance combat training and increase training capacity by delivering brigade-and-below collective training to four Armed Forces Ukraine Brigades.
“We’ll head to Texas for a week or two, finish some last training, then upon training in Texas we will deploy to Ukraine,” Colonel Jerry Glass said. “It’s emotional because you know there’s going to be separation and know you’re going to miss your loved ones.”
For many soldiers, it’s their second, third, fourth or fifth tour of duty in a combat zone.
Just last week, the Pentagon warned Russia against any escalatory and aggressive actions against Ukraine saying that it would be of great concern to the United States.
Russia isn't pussy-footing around; they announced they are considering imposing a "no fly" zone over the Ukrainian provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk and that would apply to "foreign military aircraft from other than Ukraine.
Russia is taking very hard position on this because Ukraine literally borders Russia. And the US/NATO has made clear they intend to place what the US calls "missile defense systems" in Ukraine; except those "defenses" can be refitted to OFFENSIVE missiles in less than an hour, and they would be within striking distance of Russia's strategic nuclear missiles.
Russia has repeatedly warned that the placement of such US missiles in Ukraine would result in a Russian strike because failing to attack would make Russia susceptible to a US/NATO first strike, leaving it no time (and no missiles) with which to strike back.
Russia says this is an existential threat to them and they are not going to tolerate it. Period.
