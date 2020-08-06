U.S. sending highest official to Taiwan since ties cut in 1979 The U.S. secretary of Health and Human Services is scheduled to visit Taiwan in coming days in the highest-level visit by an American Cabinet official since the break in formal diplomatic relations between Washington and Taipei in 1979. The visit by Alex Azar, and especially a planned meeting with Taiwan’s president, will likely create new friction between the U.S. and China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary. Taiwan is a key irritant in the troubled relationship between the world's two largest economies, which are also at odds over trade, technology, territorial claims in the South China Sea and China's response to the coronavirus pandemic. In Beijing, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said China has lodged “solemn complaints" over the visit with U.S. officials in both Beijing and Washington. “The Taiwan issue is the most important and sensitive issue in China-U.S. relations," Wang said at a daily briefing. He said Washington needs to stop all forms of official contact with Taiwan and make good on its commitment to Beijing to “avoid serious damage to China-U.S. relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait." The U.S. maintains only unofficial ties with Taiwan in deference to Beijing, but is the island’s most important ally and provider of defense equipment. The American Institute in Taiwan, which operates as Washington’s de facto embassy on the island, said Wednesday that Azar’s “historic visit will strengthen the U.S.-Taiwan partnership and enhance U.S-Taiwan cooperation to combat the global COVID-19 pandemic.” In a tweet, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it looks forward to welcoming Azar and his delegation. “This is the highest-level visit by a U.S. Cabinet official since 1979! Taiwan and the U.S. are like minded partners cooperating closely in combating coronavirus and promoting freedom democracy & human rights worldwide.” The ministry said Azar will meet with independence-minded President Tsai Ing-wen, with whose government Beijing cut off virtually all contacts four years ago, and with Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and top health officials. US ambassador: Chinese Communist Party not ‘a legitimate system’ President Trump’s administration does not regard the Chinese Communist Party as “a legitimate system” of governance, according to a senior U.S. diplomat. “The Chinese Communist Party is saying they have a legitimate system for the rest of the world to emulate,” Ambassador Sam Brownback, the State Department’s special representative for international religious freedom, told the Washington Examiner. “And we are saying they do not.” Brownback has functioned as one of the State Department’s chief gadflies in denouncing Beijing’s abuse of religious people, especially the Uighur Muslims imprisoned in reeducation camps in Xinjiang. His latest rebuke underscores the depth of the worsening U.S.-China rivalry and identifies religious liberty as a “very substantial” organizing principle of that competition. “It's a basic human right,” Brownback said. “It's foundational to the United States's founding, and it's being obliterated in China. And it is a central piece of the dispute.” Chinese officials have rejected U.S. criticism of China's treatment of the Uighurs, maintaining that they have taken only those steps necessary to mitigate terrorism threats in Xinjiang. Uighur activists accuse party officials of implementing a so-called Pair Up and Become Family initiative that places ethnic Chinese men in the homes of Uighur women — a program that amounts to "mass rape" as a tool of genocide, they say, while camp survivors have reported that guards beat inmates while mocking their religious beliefs. “You have a Communist Party that continues the communist way of being at war with faith,” Brownback said. “We don't have a problem with the Chinese people. It's the Communist Party and the atheistic control that they seek.” It looks like USA is about to establish diplomatic relations with Taiwan very soon. Probably before the November election. This means that a cross-straits war is imminent. List of China's enemies and their spanking: Xinjiang separatists -- defeated in 2017 using reeducation camps Hong Kong separatists -- defeated in 2020 using mass arrests Taiwan separatists -- to be defeated in late 2020 using air and missile strikes Philippines -- defeated in 2020 after Scarborough Shoal navy exercises Vietnam -- defeated in 2020 after oil companies abandoned exploration Malaysia -- defeated in 2020 after oil companies abandoned exploration India -- defeated in 2020 after Galway Valley clash USA -- mortally wounded by coronavirus, dollar hegemony weakened in 2020