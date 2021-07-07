What's new

U.S. sending 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccines to Guatemala, 2 million to Vietnam

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
23,612
0
17,561
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
Reuters
1 minute read


Test tubes are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

July 6 (Reuters) - The Biden Administration will send 1.5 million Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to Guatemala and 2 million to Vietnam, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"Both Guatemala and Vietnam will be receiving COVID vaccine doses from the Biden-Harris Administration," Psaki said.
U.S. President Joe Biden has committed to sharing 80 million U.S.-made vaccines with countries around the world.


4E5BEBBB-67EA-4B10-BB34-67D6FE054F2C.jpeg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom