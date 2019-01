MOGADISHU (Reuters) - The U.S. military launched an air strike in Somalia on Saturday, killing 52 Islamists who had attacked a Somali military base earlier in the day, it said.The air strike targeted al Shabaab fighters who had rammed into the military base near Jilib, 370 km (230 miles) southwest of the capital Mogadishu using a suicide car bomb, military officials in the state of Jubbaland told Reuters.Pictures taken at the scene after the strike and seen by Reuters showed a large burnt-out flatbed truck surrounded by charred bodies.