What the Palestinian should do now is just be patience. What ever happen there, their condition is still much better than Syrian people.



Indonesia also use tactic when we deal with Dutch in our revolution period. We accepted the prior deal that actually take many of our territory out of our hand, but later we can get the rest territory by the next deal.



Palestinian doesnt need to wage war if Israel take their land because they will be the one who will suffer the most casualty, just like happening in the previous war.

