U.S. says it is up to Afghans to defend country as Taliban take more territory

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

U.S. says it is up to Afghans to defend country as Taliban take more territory

August 10, 20219:26 AM CST


The United States said it was up to Afghan security forces to defend the country after Taliban militants captured a sixth provincial capital on Monday, along with border towns and trade routes.

President Joe Biden has said the US military mission in Afghanistan will end on Aug 31, arguing that the Afghan people must decide their own future and that he would not consign another generation of Americans to the 20-year war.

US envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has left for Qatar where he will "press the Taliban to stop their military offensive and to negotiate a political settlement," the State Department said on Monday.

In talks over three days, representatives from governments and multilateral organizations will press for "a reduction of violence and ceasefire and a commitment not to recognise a government imposed by force," the State Department said.

The Taliban, fighting to reimpose strict Islamic law after their 2001 ouster, have stepped up their campaign to defeat the government as foreign forces withdraw.


Dalit

Dalit

Don't you just love the Americans? LOL
no they want US to stay and fight, while the get free money and rape young boys.
What do Afghans and Indians have in common? I will give you one guess.
 
The Chinese are familiar with this situation. The result was a complete defeat of the US-backed government and it fled to the small island called Taiwan. The Afghan government could choose a small island.
 
Let the Afghan government flee to Hindustan.
 
