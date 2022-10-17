What's new

U.S. says Iran supplying drones to Russia violates U.N. resolution

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

U.S. says Iran supplying drones to Russia violates U.N. resolution

Reuters
October 18, 20222:23 AM GMT+8

WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The United States agrees with British and French assessments that Iran supplying drones to Russia would violate U.N. Security Council 2231, U.S. State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said on Monday.

"Earlier today our French and British allies publicly offered the assessment that Iran’s supply of these UAVs (for) Russia is a violation of UN Security Council resolution 2231," Patel told reporters, referring to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), or drones. "This is something that we agree with."

Ukraine has reported a spate of Russian attacks using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks. Iran denies supplying the drones to Russia, while the Kremlin has not commented.

Resolution 2231 endorsed the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six powers - Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States - that limited Tehran's uranium enrichment activity, making it harder for Iran to develop nuclear arms while lifting international sanctions.

Under the resolution, a conventional arms embargo on Iran was in place until October 2020. Despite U.S. efforts under former president Donald Trump, who took the United States out of the deal in 2018, to extend the arms embargo, the Security Council rejected this, paving the way for Iran to resume arms exports.

However, Western diplomats said the resolution still includes restrictions on missiles and related technologies that last until October 2023 and that encompass the export and purchase of advanced military systems such as drones.

U.S. says Iran supplying drones to Russia violates U.N. resolution

The United States agrees with British and French assessments that Iran supplying drones to Russia would violate U.N. Security Council 2231, U.S. State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said on Monday.
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

beijingwalker said:
Under the resolution, a conventional arms embargo on Iran was in place until October 2020. Despite U.S. efforts under former president Donald Trump, who took the United States out of the deal in 2018, to extend the arms embargo, the Security Council rejected this, paving the way for Iran to resume arms exports.

However, Western diplomats said the resolution still includes restrictions on missiles and related technologies that last until October 2023 and that encompass the export and purchase of advanced military systems such as drones.
Watching US throwing a funny tantrum
 
D

Dexon

Before sending these drones, US said Russia does not want these. They are useless and...
Some people said they have no chance infront of drones sent by Turkey. Anyway, does anyone have news about Turkish drones?!!
Now friends and enemies see our strike capability is true!..
 
Abu Shaleh Rumi

Abu Shaleh Rumi

Since when Americans, British and Frenchies started to care about UN resolution?

Just imagine Russia as isreal, Ukraine as Palestine and have a good night sleep...
 
TNT

TNT

The whole world sending wrapons to Ukraine but still crying abt iran sending wrapons to russia. Have some honor u losers.
 

