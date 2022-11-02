U.S. says China resisting nuclear talks after Xi vow to boost deterrent​

its about time that China is set on the mark to develop 1000 nukes by the end of the decade if the news is real, or maybe 2000 nukes are needed to take care both US and NATO threats. Looks like finally the decision makers in Beijing realized the serious security stituation China is facing in the world, China like any other nations should take security matters before economy and development.



No need to talk to US about nuclear arms control until US has reduced its nukes to the number of Chinese level, period.