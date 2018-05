In addition, Afghan traders, who were hoping for an alternative to Pakistan’s port of Karachi, now find themselves cut off from funding and forced to rely on the traditional hawala money transfer system, which is insufficient on its own to transform an economy. Hawala is a trust-based system commonly used in Afghanistan that involves the movement of funds between agents in different countries.



“We know our correspondent banks would not let us pay for imports coming through that port,” said a senior executive at one major Afghan lender.

