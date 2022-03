8888888888888 said: Wonder if some 3rd party from the west will buy the Russian oil from China. Click to expand...

Russia is offering 25%+ of discounts on its oil contracts. Anyone outside NATO alliance would be crazy not to sign up. We are also preparing to secure our strategic reserves. Also, oil is not under sanction yet. It may be tomorrow, but most countries would defy it simply because of survival. CAATSA means squat for smaller, oil-dependent countries getting cheaper oil to generate power & run their countries.From the look of it, there's a growing pressure on US oil companies to increase output since OPEC+ have rejected US proposals to increase oil production so as to corner Russia.