U.S.-Russian Tensions Mount: Moscow Expels American Diplomats After Washington Ordered Out Russians

U.S.-Russian Tensions Mount: Moscow Expels American Diplomats After Washington Ordered Out Russians
Russia’s Foreign Ministry ordered U.S. embassy staff who have been working in the country for more than three years to leave by the end of January next year, in the latest diplomatic row between the two countries a week after Washington’s expulsion of Russian diplomats and their families.

KEY FACTS
Russia’s RIA news agency quoted the Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova Wednesday saying Moscow’s latest move was tied to Washington’s decision to impose a three-year ban on expelled Russian diplomats from working as diplomats in the U.S., according to Reuters.

Last week, Anatoly Antonov, the Russian ambassador to the U.S., said Washington had ordered 27 Russian diplomats and their families to leave the U.S. by the end of January, and the same number of diplomats were set to depart by the end of June, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Zakharova said “more workers” will be ordered to leave Russia “in numbers commensurate with the number of Russians announced by the State Department” unless Washington “waives” the three-year ban until July next year.

The U.S. embassy in Moscow, which is the only U.S. mission there, is understaffed with only about 120 workers compared to around 1,200 in early 2017.

USA is on decline BTW congs to russian diplomats they are now in safe place . living in USA is already a risk of life .
 
