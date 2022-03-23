What's new

U.S. RESTORES 64% OF PRODUCT EXCLUSIONS FROM TRUMP CHINA DUTIES

Let me put it in simple terms... US has no choice..... Just sit back and watch as inflations goes through the roof you will see a lot more of US wiggle & jiggle its bottom in front of China.

Welcome to ground realities....
 
Let me put it in simple terms... US has no choice..... Just sit back and watch as inflations goes through the roof you will see a lot more of US wiggle & jiggle its bottom in front of China.

Welcome to ground realities....
they are not as strong as they think they are. you can see it when they go to beg venezuela and iran for oil. those countries that they've been trying to destroy. now they threatening china and this is the punishment. :D
 
Historically, any monetary system has been destroyed by high inflation. The USA has no choice, they must maintain the dollar system.
Trump was wrong from the beginning, Chinese goods are China's biggest advantage, Trump should not launch an attack in China's most powerful region.
China's biggest weakness lies in oil security. I suggest that USA dissolve NATO and reconcile with Russia, abandon Israel's reconciliation with the Islamic world, lift sanctions on Iran&Venezuela and reconcile with these two countries. As long as it does so, USA can control the world's oil, and China is bound to give in.
 

