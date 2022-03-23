U.S. RESTORES 64% OF PRODUCT EXCLUSIONS FROM TRUMP CHINA DUTIES

Historically, any monetary system has been destroyed by high inflation. The USA has no choice, they must maintain the dollar system.

Trump was wrong from the beginning, Chinese goods are China's biggest advantage, Trump should not launch an attack in China's most powerful region.

China's biggest weakness lies in oil security. I suggest that USA dissolve NATO and reconcile with Russia, abandon Israel's reconciliation with the Islamic world, lift sanctions on Iran&Venezuela and reconcile with these two countries. As long as it does so, USA can control the world's oil, and China is bound to give in.