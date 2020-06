U.S. Response to COVID-19 is Worse than China’s. 100 Times Worse.

The result? The U.S. now has the most COVID-19 cases and the most deaths of any country in the world. The two hardest hit states have been New York (almost 3 in 10 U.S. deaths) and New Jersey (1 in 10 deaths). Even when controlling for population size, the U.S. remains among the countries with the highest number of new cases and new deaths per day – in the company of Brazil, Russia, and Sweden.Unfortunately, we see little sign that the federal government is mounting the kind of urgent, nationwide, coordinated approach that is needed to reverse current trends. The White House coronavirus testing czar, Admiral Brett Giroir, is standing down , and there are no plans to replace him, even though the U.S. falls woefully short of the number of daily tests that are needed to safely end social distancing. While we are now conducting almost 500,000 tests daily , Harvard researchers concluded that somewhere in the range of 1-10 million tests are needed. Similarly, there is nowhere nearly enough contact tracing in place to get the U.S. epidemic under control. If we assume that five contact tracers are needed for every daily new case (a conservative estimate), only eight states have sufficient tracers.