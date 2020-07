U.S. reports record 67,400 single-day spike of new coronavirus cases

The U.S. has reported an average of about 62,210 new cases per day over the past seven days, more than triple the average just a month ago.

Texas, California and Florida accounted for a total of 31,847 new cases on Tuesday, nearly half of all new cases reported across the country.

With new cases surging, especially in so-called hot-spot states across the South and West, the country’s testing infrastructure is struggling to keep up.