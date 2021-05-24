What's new

U.S. report from national laboratory concluded COVID-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab

A report on the origins of COVID-19 by a U.S. government national laboratory concluded that the hypothesis claiming the virus leaked from a Chinese lab in Wuhan is plausible and deserves further investigation, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the classified document.

The study was prepared in May 2020 by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California and was referred by the State Department when it conducted an inquiry into the pandemic's origins during the final months of the Trump administration, the reportsaid.

Lawrence Livermore's assessment drew on genomic analysis of the COVID-19 virus, the Journal said.

Lawrence Livermore declined to comment on the Wall Street Journal report.


President Joe Biden said last month he had ordered aides to find answers to the origin of the virus.

U.S. intelligence agencies are considering two likely scenarios - that the virus resulted from a laboratory accident or that it emerged from human contact with an infected animal - but they have not come to a conclusion, he said.

A still-classified U.S. intelligence report circulated during former President Donald Trump's administration alleged that three researchers at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology became so ill in November 2019 that they sought hospital care, U.S. government sources said.

U.S. officials have accused China of a lack of transparency on the virus’ origin, a charge Beijing has denied.

https://www.reuters.com/world/china...-19-may-have-leaked-wuhan-lab-wsj-2021-06-07/
 
Of course they did just like they "found" wmd in Iraq.

Will the CIA be presenting laundry detergent powder in a vial or perhaps they could upgrade and use strawberry flavored koolaid?



Think about this.

Half a year ago the us regime was screaming China did it and "we have very strong evidence" (without showing anything despite being repeatedly asked to).

Now, you need a new investigation to find "evidence"? Why? I thought you had super duper "evidence" months ago? Who found the "evidence"? Was it an independent 3rd party like the WHO? No, it was a state controlled lab. Don't worry! It's not like the us regime LIES ALL THE TIME TO START WARS OF AGGRESSION.
 
Don’t know where the COVID guy has come from, but it’s really the Weapon of Mass Destruction this time.....

For a reason Don’t Cry Wolf when there’s no wolves around you....
 
Me thinks is because US is in financial crisis from money printing and too much debt. They are making this to demand repatriation for damages from China. And also force China on trade issue.
 
