U.S. rebukes Canada over Chinese takeover of Norsat



OTTAWA — The Globe and Mail

Published Monday, Jun. 12, 2017 10:00PM EDT

Last updated Tuesday, Jun. 13, 2017 6:54AM EDT Robert Fife And Steven Chase OTTAWA — The Globe and MailPublished Monday, Jun. 12, 2017 10:00PM EDTLast updated Tuesday, Jun. 13, 2017 6:54AM EDT



Prime Minister Justine Trudeau stands in the House of Commons during Question Period on Parliament in Ottawa, Wednesday, June 7, 2017.

(Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press) Prime Minister Justine Trudeau stands in the House of Commons during Question Period on Parliament in Ottawa, Wednesday, June 7, 2017.(Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press)

“Canada’s approval of the sale of Norsat to a Chinese entity raises significant national-security concerns for the United States as the company is a supplier to our military,” Commissioner Michael Wessel said.​

“Canada may be willing to jeopardize its own security interests to gain favour with China,” said Mr. Wessel, adding it shouldn’t put the security of a close ally at risk in the process.​

“The U.S. military and other domestic clients of Norsat should immediately review their purchases as well as the exposure they have to existing products from the company they use to determine what security risks might arise,” said Mr. Wessel, a Democrat who has sat on the commission since 2001.​

“This transaction and Canada’s actions must be taken into account,” Mr. Wessel said.​

David Mulroney, a former Canadian ambassador to China, has called the Hytera takeover of Norsat “worrying,” and questioned why the government is spending billions of dollars on new military hardware if “you’re not doing the basics to counter other threats to national security.”​

“Canada’s defence policy cannot include selling national-security secrets to appease communist dictatorships even if they happen to have secured the admiration of our Prime Minister,” Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer told the Commons on Monday. “This deal requires a formal national-security review”​

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded that the government “followed the advice given to us by our national-security agencies.” He told MPs all foreign takeovers are subjected to a national-security review when, in fact, they are only screened for their potential to injure the country’s security.​