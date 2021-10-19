U.S. President Joe Biden nominate Donald Blome, new ambassador to Pakistan

Biden Picks Career Diplomat for Top Posting in Pakistan
By Reuters
|
Oct. 19, 2021
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden plans to nominate Donald Blome, currently ambassador to Tunisia, as his top diplomat in Pakistan as Washington works to manage the situation in neighboring Afghanistan following the withdrawal of American troops.
