U.S. President Joe Biden nominate Donald Blome, new ambassador to Pakistan

Mar 21, 2007
Biden Picks Career Diplomat for Top Posting in Pakistan

By Reuters
Oct. 19, 2021


WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden plans to nominate Donald Blome, currently ambassador to Tunisia, as his top diplomat in Pakistan as Washington works to manage the situation in neighboring Afghanistan following the withdrawal of American troops.
President Biden Announces Key Nominations | The White House

WASHINGTON – Today, President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to serve in key roles: Steven Cliff, Nominee for the
This is a very positive news. It shows US is giving Pakistan great importance and listening to Pakistan.

For many years US had downgraded its relations with Pakistan to a level of Charge de Affairs (there was no ambassador)
 
Is it? It really says something about Pak-US relations that it took the Biden Administration 10-months to appoint an ambassador to a country with geostrategic importance like Pakistan.
 
