U.S. praises Australia for standing up to “Chinese aggression”
December 7, 2022
Top U.S. and Australian diplomats have met in Washington and it seems relations between the two nations have never been stronger.
Following today’s talks, it’s been confirmed America will have a greater military presence in Australia. This is in response to what leaders are calling “ongoing Chinese aggression”.
Australia’s Defence Minister, Richard Marles, and Foreign Affairs Minister, Penny Wong, are in Washington. The pair are meeting with the U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin.
Blinken praised Australia for standing up to Beijing, while pledging to support the country thorough thick and thin.
“We’re increasingly weaving together our alliances in Europe and Asia, in the Atlantic and across the Pacific because the challenges and threats those alliances face are increasingly interconnected, and we’re more effective when we stand and work together,” Blinken said.
It’s the 32nd annual Australia – U.S. Ministerial meeting, also known as AUSMIN.
Leaders are looking to strengthen peace across the Taiwan Strait and address any attempts by China to intimidate other countries through economic coercion.
Defence Secretary Austin believes China is engaging in “dangerous actions throughout the Indo Pacific”.
Austin says Australia and America stand united and determined to be a force for stability.
Following agreements made at today’s meeting, the U.S. will increase the presence of its forces in Australia.
This includes rotations of bomber task forces, fighters, and future rotations of U.S. Navy and Army capability. It will also fill the so-called “capability gap” that will be created when Australia’s current Collins-class submarines are retired.
“We recognise where Australia is and where its capability begins to diminish and of course we will address that in the pathway we create,” Austin said.
