U.S. Officials Warned Israel Attacks on Iranian Nuke Facilities Are Counterproductive, Report Says

Israel says Iran is to months from get nukes since 10 years ago.



Remember this from 2012



Yeah. They've been saying that since 2001 at least, when the US started to accuse Iran of developing nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction after 9/11 and later in 2002, their favorite terrorist pets (MKO) revealed Iran's underground nuclear facilities that at the time were under construction. They've been saying that Iran is only a few years away from acquiring nukes ever since. So, this whole thing goes back to about 20 years ago.The fact that they have jumped back to claiming "several years" from just "a few months" means that they are scared to death and they know they're f*cked. The truth is that Iran is only 3-4 weeks away from enriching enough uranium for at least 2 bombs and at this point, it is only about the willingness of the Iranian leadership. And that's considering only Iran's overt capabilities, and completely ignoring the possibility of undocumented latent capabilities that have been known to exist since the launch of the AMAD project in 1989.