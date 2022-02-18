What's new

U.S. Officials Warn of Imminent Russian Invasion of Ukraine With Tanks, Fighter Jets, Cyber

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

U.S. officials say they expect a Russian attack on Ukraine in the next few days that could involve a broad combination of fighter jets, tanks, ballistic missiles and cyber attacks, with the ultimate intention of rendering the country’s leadership powerless.

These officials said prospects for averting war now appear very dim, while adding that the Biden administration will continue to try to keep open the window for diplomacy.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/ukrain...-avoid-provoking-russian-invasion-11645185631
 
aziqbal said:
Russia have started the invasion

they have hit multiple targets in Ukarine

the pre-text has started

Shelling intensifies in eastern Ukraine amid concern Russia's creating a pretext for an invasion​


Shelling intensifies in eastern Ukraine amid concern Russia's creating a pretext for an invasion

Russian-backed separatists accuse Ukraine's forces of planning an imminent attack and announce a massive evacuation of civilians to Russia.
This is going to end up a disaster for Russia over the medium/long term.
 
F-22Raptor said:
This is going to end up a disaster for Russia over the medium/long term.
you can bet your bottom dollar the response from UK will be very hard

US will weigh in also

then the Europeans will follow and we will make a example out of Russia

These communist come to UK as refugees and also claim they are better than UK

we shall end that dream soon enough
 
US trolls have been talking about Russian "invasion" since 2014

'Russian Troop Build-Up' - Eight Years Of Crying Wolf


Note: Map published first on May 2, 2014 by Washington Post

Jul 30, 2014:



Mar 19, 2015:



Sep 1, 2016:



Sep 13, 2017:



Dec 15, 2018:



Jun 12, 2019:



Jul 17, 2020:



Apr 2, 2021:



Jan 27, 2022:


Piotr said:
US trolls have been talking about Russian "invasion" since 2014

'Russian Troop Build-Up' - Eight Years Of Crying Wolf


Note: Map published first on May 2, 2014 by Washington Post

Jul 30, 2014:



Mar 19, 2015:



Sep 1, 2016:



Sep 13, 2017:



Dec 15, 2018:



Jun 12, 2019:



Jul 17, 2020:



Apr 2, 2021:



Jan 27, 2022:


because they have duhhh
 
aziqbal said:
you can bet your bottom dollar the response from UK will be very hard

US will weigh in also

then the Europeans will follow and we will make a example out of Russia

These communist come to UK as refugees and also claim they are better than UK

we shall end that dream soon enough
Ukraines only crime is wanting to be free of Russian backwardness.
 

