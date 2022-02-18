U.S. Officials Warn of Imminent Russian Invasion of Ukraine With Tanks, Fighter Jets, Cyber

F-22Raptor
U.S. officials say they expect a Russian attack on Ukraine in the next few days that could involve a broad combination of fighter jets, tanks, ballistic missiles and cyber attacks, with the ultimate intention of rendering the country’s leadership powerless.
These officials said prospects for averting war now appear very dim, while adding that the Biden administration will continue to try to keep open the window for diplomacy.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/ukrain...-avoid-provoking-russian-invasion-11645185631
