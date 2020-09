Only half the story. India wanted F-35's but USA rejected it because of the S400 deal and concern that an F-35 could be lost with its tech captured. USA offered F-15EX instead (got to keep Boeing solvent). India rejected USA fighters in its numerous fighter contests....F-15EX isn't a big leap over Rafale or SU-30 and will cost a fortune. I don't think anything will come of this but lets wait and see.