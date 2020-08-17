U.S. Navy’s Zumwalt-Class Destroyers Enter The 2020s



In the years that the USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) has sailed, critics, analysts, journalists, and the public have taken turns offering analysis, comments, rumors, and suggestions on how to make the colossal high-tech and innovative destroyers into functional fighting ships for the U.S. Navy.

DDG 1000 Zumwalt-class Overview

(2) Main Turbine Generators (MTG)

(2) Auxiliary Turbine Generators (ATG)

(2) 34.6 MW Advanced Induction Motors

“Weapons news” on the Zumwalt-class

Eighty MK57 Advanced Peripheral Vertical Launch (PVLS) cells for Tactical Tomahawk, Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile (ESSM), Standard Missile, and Vertical Launch Anti-Submarine Rockets (VLA ASROC). Maritime Tomahawk and LRASM can also be included.

Two inactive Advanced Gun System (AGS) 155 mm guns, each capable of firing 10 rounds per minute and each gun having a 300-round magazine. Currently, no rounds exist for these guns, not even training rounds, although the U.S. Navy is exploring all options for these guns.

Anti-Terrorism (weapons described later).

“Status news” on the Zumwalt-class

Online Myths and Questions about DDG 1000s Debunked by NAVSEA

Myth #1: The DDG1000s are too expensive and inadequately-armed to sail alone.

Myth #2:The superstructure and hull hide all kinds of pop-out weaponry inside that are not included in the technical specifications.



Sailors aboard the USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001) man a perimeter 7.62mm M240 medium machine gun. Photo: Official USS Michael Monsoor Facebook page

Three prone DDG 1001 sailors practice M240 gunnery. Photo: Official Michael Monsoor Facebook page

The DDG 1000s do mount 7.62mm M240 medium machine guns for close-in and Anti-Terrorism defense on the ship’s perimeter and inside the superstructure. Photo from Official Zumwalt Facebook page

Myth #3: The Zumwalts’ 155mm AGS can be modified to fire 155mm NATO Army shells.

Myth #4: The U.S. Navy could remove and replace one or two 155mm AGS turrets for railguns, additional MK57 VLSs, command and control spaces, lasers, or other weaponry.

Myth #5:The cost of the USS Zumwalt ranges from $3.5 billion to $4.4 billion

Question #1 oes the U.S. Navy plan to increase the 80-cell AVLS count with additional launchers installed on the deck or by replacing existing armament?

Question #2:Could the DDG 1000s be modified to carry and support other aircraft such as the Navy’s CMV-22B COD, U.S.M.C.’s CH-53, MV-22, and F-35B Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) stealth fighter on the large helicopter deck?