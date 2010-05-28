U.S. Navy’s Constellation-Class: New Frigate To Start Construction This Year

U.S. Navy CAPT Kevin Smith, program manager (PMS 515) of the Constellation-class frigate, provided the latest updates on the program, during the Surface Navy Association (SNA) 2022 National Symposium held in Washington between 11-13 January.

“This is primarily an ASW platform. That’s why ASW is listed first among the missions [of the ship, followed by] surface warfare, electromagnetic maneuver warfare and air warfare. In a lot of ways, it is like a DDG, it just doesn’t have all the magazine capacity, it doesn’t have all the armament you would expect of a DDG.

Now it’s an agile multi-mission platform, just like a DDG, and it’s going to be dual purpose: For things like escort missions for high value units, it’s going to take a lot of the the work off of the DDGs and the cruisers out there today and really focus on, if anybody here is Old Navy, what did the frigates do ? They did a lot of escort missions, you know, high value unit protection, those kinds of things. They can also steam independently, they can steam integrated with a task force, it could be a SAG (surface action group) or they could go out and do things with respect to the high value and escort.”





Construction to begin later than initially planned

Start of Construction (SOC): Fall of 2021/Q1 FY2022

Keel laying: Q1 FY2023

Launch: Q1 FY2025

Delivery: Q3 FY2026

Constellation-class Frigate: Latest details

LOA – 496.1 ft (151.2 mt)

Overall Beam – 64.6 ft (19.69 mt)

Design Draft – 18 ft (5.48 mt)

Weight Estimate – Light Ship: 6,016 tonnes, Full Load: 7,291 tonnes

Installed Power 48,679 hp

Service Life 25 yrs

Combat System – AEGIS B/L 10

Radar – AN/SPY-6(V)3

Underwater Suite – AN/SQQ-89(V)16

MK 48 GWS

1x MK 110 57mm Gun

32-cell MK41 VLS

16xNSM Weapon System

1x MK 49 RAM Block III Point Defence Missile System

MK 53 MOD 9 NULKA Decoy Launching System

AN-SLQ-32(V)6 CM (SEWIP) BLK II EW System

Variable Depth Sonar, Multi-function Towed Array

Machinery: Combined Diesel-Electric and Gas (CODLAG) Propulsion Plant (LM2500+G4)

Aviation: 1xMH-60 Romeo, 1xMQ-8C UAV

2xRHIBs

“From a FREMM perspective discounting c4I, and discounting the combat system weapons that are all government-furnished equipment. The FREMM came along with hull accommodations that came along with the propulsion, plant layout, mechanical systems, electrical systems, and a physical integrated plant. They had to lengthen the hull a little bit. The architecture for the propulsion is very similar to FREMM, but we also have US systems, and we have different redundancy and different reliability.”





