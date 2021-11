U.S. Navy’s Constellation-Class Frigate VLS Cell Count Debate Settled

Defense Media, think tanks, critics, skeptics, and naval commentators have stated that the new U.S. Navy’s FFG-62 Constellation-class frigates, the replacement to the venerable Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigates, should have 48 Mark 41 Vertical Launch System (VLS) cells compared to the required 32 cells.

FFG-62 Constellation-class Frigate scale model on display on Fincantieri's booth at Sea Air Space 2021. Peter Ong 01 Nov 2021These commentators state that with the retirement of aging AEGIS-radar equipped cruisers and destroyers, the U.S. Navy will have a shortage of VLS cells to counter peer nation threats and that more missile firepower via more VLS cells per new frigate is required.The Congressional Research Services’ (CRS) updated 19 October 2021 FFG-62 frigate report stated that:By comparison, the CRS released a DDG-51-class destroyer report the same day (19 October 2021) that stated the cost of the DDG-51:The DDG-51 Flight I and II have 90 Mark 41 Vertical Launch System (VLS) cells per destroyer while the Flight IIA and Flight IIIhave 96 VLS cells. Thewith 32 VLS cells has roughly half the Mark 41 missile firepower of an early DDG-51, not including the frigate’s separate 16 Naval Strike Missile (NSM) launchers amidships. Therefore, one can argue that a FFG-62 frigate has 48 long-range missiles when the 16are included.Nonetheless, the online debate revolved around the actual Mark 41 VLS cell count, not the number of other potential missile launchers aboard the FFG-62 (such as the Mark 49 Rolling Airframe Missile launcher and the 16 NSM launchers).The CRS’s October 2021 FFG-62 frigate report provided the U.S. Navy’s answer and the deciding evidence on settling for 32 VLS cells per new frigate instead of the suggested 48.