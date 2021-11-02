U.S. Navy’s Constellation-Class Frigate VLS Cell Count Debate Settled

Defense Media, think tanks, critics, skeptics, and naval commentators have stated that the new U.S. Navy’s FFG-62 Constellation-class frigates, the replacement to the venerable Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigates, should have 48 Mark 41 Vertical Launch System (VLS) cells compared to the required 32 cells.