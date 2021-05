U.S. Navy Outlines The Next-Generation Attack Submarine SSN(X) Program

The U.S. Navy has received $1 million dollars from Congress to start research and development in FY2021 for a successor to the current Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarine (SSN). This new submarine might be wider than the Virginia SSN (comparable to the diameter of the Seawolf-class SSN) and will be better optimized and designed to combat future surface and underwater threats, taking advantage of the latest silencing, propulsion, and combat submarine technologies.

Laser weapons,

Conformal bow sonar,

Quantum technology,

Larger weapons stowage compartment to accommodate more systems such as weapons and UUVs,

More torpedo tubes to deploy the systems mentioned above,

Very large flank arrays,

Quieter electric drive propulsion,

X-rudder for better maneuverability,

VLS for cruise missile and future hypersonic weapons

Artist impression of the possible features of SSN(X) the next generation nuclear-powered attack submarine of the U.S. Navy. Image by H I Sutton / Covertshores.com [Click to enlarge] Peter Ong 25 May 2021The Congressional Research Service (CRS) providedon May 10, 2021 with outline details on the U.S. Navy’s Next-Generation Attack Submarine, dubbed SSN(X). According to the CRS SSN(X) report:The new SSN(X) design places (renewed) emphasis on Anti-submarine Warfare (ASW) by increasing the SSN(X)’s transit speed and stealth features and characteristics over the current-class nuclear attack sub. Furthermore, the SSN(X) will also carry more weapons and a more diverse payload than thesubs in order to deal with more advanced enemy submarines, unmanned underwater vessels (UUVs), and coordinate with allied warships and forces.The CRS SSN(X) report stated that,According to submarine expert H I Sutton, SSN(X) could feature new technologies such as:Click on the illustration at the top of the article to learn more.