U.S. Navy Outlines The Next-Generation Attack Submarine SSN(X) Program

The U.S. Navy has received $1 million dollars from Congress to start research and development in FY2021 for a successor to the current Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarine (SSN). This new submarine might be wider than the Virginia SSN (comparable to the diameter of the Seawolf-class SSN) and will be better optimized and designed to combat future surface and underwater threats, taking advantage of the latest silencing, propulsion, and combat submarine technologies.

Laser weapons,

Conformal bow sonar,

Quantum technology,

Larger weapons stowage compartment to accommodate more systems such as weapons and UUVs,

More torpedo tubes to deploy the systems mentioned above,

Very large flank arrays,

Quieter electric drive propulsion,

X-rudder for better maneuverability,

VLS for cruise missile and future hypersonic weapons