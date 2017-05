In an address to the World Affairs Council Pakistan’s Ambassador to the U.S Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhary expressed concerns about the narrative taken by the U.S regarding Pakistan’s role in the war against terrorism. He stated that the U.S narrative did not reflect the ground reality in Pakistan.“The US narrative does not reflect the rapidly changing realities in Pakistan,” the ambassador said in his opening remarks.Mr. Chaudhary also said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) should not affect relations between the United States and Pakistan and asked Afghanistan to take advantage of this opportunity as its first beneficiary.Mr. Chaudhary said that the residual sympathy among the small percentage of Pakistani society for the “holy war” evaporated when terrorists started attacking schools and places of worship and killing innocent civilians.“It’s mainly in the economic domain that we want better relations with the United States,” said the ambassador. “We are getting positive vibes from the Trump administration. There are areas on which we can work. We understand that this relationship can be beneficial to both.”Mr. Chaudhary talked about the current dynamics between Pakistan and Afghanistan saying that Pakistan understood the U.S desire to enhance its military presence in Afghanistan which aimed at strengthening the Afghan security forces was “well-meaning” but blaming Pakistan for everything that happened in Afghanistan was wrong. “Afghanistan’s problems cannot be resolved by blaming a bad guy called Pakistan. It will not work,” he emphasized.“No one supports the so-called holy war anymore, not even the so-called right-wing parties.”Mr. Chaudhary said that the residual sympathy among the small percentage of Pakistani society for the “holy war” evaporated when terrorists started attacking schools and places of worship and killing innocent civilians. “The war is no more holy when you kill women and children,” he added. “Now, there is a national consensus against these extremists in Pakistan. But this consensus does not reflect in the US narrative.”Read More: United States & Pakistan can work together to destroy ISIS: Pakistan’s… The Monday night meeting was the ambassador’s first at the council and comes at a time when the Trump administration is in the process of finalizing a new Afghan policy aimed at defeating the insurgency in Afghanistan.Ambassador Chaudhary revealed that Pakistan had put forth a four-point proposal for discussion on this issue with the United States