What's new

U.S. mulls lifting some China tariffs to fight inflation

onebyone

onebyone

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
6,627
-4
16,046
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand
1654447231084.png

By Kanishka Singh
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Sunday that President Joe Biden has asked his team to look at the option of lifting some tariffs on China that were put into place by former President Donald Trump, to combat the current high inflation.
"We are looking at it. In fact, the president has asked us on his team to analyze that. And so we are in the process of doing that for him and he will have to make that decision," Raimondo told CNN in an interview on Sunday when asked about whether the Biden administration was weighing lifting tariffs on China to ease inflation.
"There are other products - household goods, bicycles, etc - and it may make sense" to weigh lifting tariffs on those, she said, adding the administration had decided to keep some of the tariffs on steel and aluminum to protect U.S. workers and the steel industry.

Biden has said he is considering removing some of the tariffs imposed on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods by his predecessor in 2018 and 2019 amid a bitter trade war between the world's two largest economies.
China has also been arguing that tariff reductions would cut costs for American consumers.
Raimondo also told CNN she felt the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage could likely continue until 2024.
"There is one solution (to the semiconductor chip shortage)", she added. "Congress needs to act and pass the Chips Bill. I don't know why they are delaying."
The legislation aims to ramp up U.S. semiconductor manufacturing to give the United States more of a competitive punch against China.
Raimondo said she disagreed with the characterization that Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan had contributed to the current high inflation. Congress passed the COVID-19 relief package a year ago before it was signed into law, marking a signature achievement of Biden's first year in office.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Nick Zieminski)


www.yahoo.com

U.S. mulls lifting some China tariffs to fight inflation

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Sunday that President Joe Biden has asked his team to look at the option of lifting some tariffs on China that were put into place by former President Donald Trump, to combat the current high inflation.
www.yahoo.com www.yahoo.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

onebyone
Biden considering move on Chinese goods tariffs-Treasury's Adeyemo
Replies
3
Views
142
waz
waz
F-22Raptor
China opposes semiconductor bill because it will give U.S. advantage -U.S. commerce chief
Replies
13
Views
463
WotTen
W
onebyone
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says ‘we’re looking at’ tariff cuts on some Chinese imports
Replies
2
Views
284
hualushui
H
onebyone
US trade chief signals China tariff relief an option as prices soar
Replies
1
Views
202
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
beijingwalker
The Biden administration is blaming record high inflation partly on Trump’s China tariffs
Replies
1
Views
184
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom