U.S. Military Vacates Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base After Nearly Two Decades
Updated Jul 2, 2021, 04:55am EDT
TOPLINE
All U.S. and NATO Troops on Friday left Bagram Air Base—one of the biggest military bases in Afghanistan—after nearly two decades of continuous presence, in a move that serves as a precursor to the imminent exit of the American military from Afghanistan.
File photo of U.S. Army soldiers walking to their C-17 cargo plane for departure at Bagram Air Base, ... [+]
GETTY IMAGES
KEY FACTS
Citing unnamed officials, both AFP and Reuters reported that all coalition forces had exited the key base which is about 30 miles north of capital city Kabul.
The base will now be handed over to the Afghan defense ministry at a ceremony on Saturday, the Reuters report added.
Both the U.S. military and NATO forces are winding up their two-decade-long involvement in Afghanistan and they are expected to bring home all their remaining troops by September 11.
KEY BACKGROUND
Bagram Air Base served as the nerve center of all U.S military operations in Afghanistan, coordinating its air assets and providing logistical support to ground troops. Over the years, Bagram became a mini-city of sorts, featuring swimming pools, cinemas, spas, supermarkets and even a boardwalk with American fast food joints such as Burger King and Pizza Hut. According to AFP, Bagram also hosted a prison that was used to hold thousands of Taliban and jihadist inmates. All U.S. troops are set to exit Afghanistan by September 11, as part of a negotiated peace deal between the U.S. government and Taliban.
BIG NUMBER
2,218. That’s the total number of U.S. military personnel who have died in Afghanistan as part of the two-decade-long war in the country, according to the U.S. Department of Defense. Some 1,833 soldiers have been killed in combat action while nearly 21,000 troops have been wounded in action.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR
As U.S. troops prepare to leave Afghanistan, the Taliban has launched a relentless offensive across the country in the past two months, taking over large swathes of territory. Afghan security forces have been forced to consolidate their power largely in the country’s major urban areas. The Afghan forces’ ability to maintain control over Bagram will likely be critical for the Afghan government to retain control of Kabul and keep pressure on the Taliban. Bagram Air Base has come under rocket fire several times in the past few months. The attacks have been claimed by the Islamic State, prompting fears that terror groups are already eyeing the base.
