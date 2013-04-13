F-22Raptor
Jun 19, 2014
PALAU—The Republic of Palau has asked the Pentagon to build ports, bases and airfields on the island nation, officials said, offering a boost to U.S. military expansion plans in Asia, as Washington aims to counter China.
The request came during a visit here last week by Defense Secretary Mark Esper, the first-ever trip by a U.S. Pentagon chief to the tiny republic, which is made up of hundreds of islands in the Philippine Sea and is closely aligned diplomatically with Taiwan.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-military-is-offered-new-bases-in-the-pacific-11599557401
More expansion for the US military in the Pacific!
