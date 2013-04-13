What's new

U.S. Military Is Offered New Bases in the Pacific

PALAU—The Republic of Palau has asked the Pentagon to build ports, bases and airfields on the island nation, officials said, offering a boost to U.S. military expansion plans in Asia, as Washington aims to counter China.

The request came during a visit here last week by Defense Secretary Mark Esper, the first-ever trip by a U.S. Pentagon chief to the tiny republic, which is made up of hundreds of islands in the Philippine Sea and is closely aligned diplomatically with Taiwan.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-military-is-offered-new-bases-in-the-pacific-11599557401

More expansion for the US military in the Pacific!
 
Bad news for the Chinese. The Army stationing LRHW batteries on Palaus islands would be able to strike most of China south of Taiwan, including Hainan Island.
 
