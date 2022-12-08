F-22Raptor
ELITE MEMBER
- Jun 19, 2014
- 13,588
- 3
- Country
-
- Location
-
WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Congress is expected to start voting as soon as Wednesday on a massive military policy bill including authorization of up to $10 billion in security assistance and fast-tracked weapons procurement for Taiwan.
U.S. military bill features up to $10 billion to boost Taiwan
The U.S. Congress is expected to start voting as soon as Wednesday on a massive military policy bill including authorization of up to $10 billion in security assistance and fast-tracked weapons procurement for Taiwan.
www.reuters.com