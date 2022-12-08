U.S. military bill features up to $10 billion to boost Taiwan

What's new

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Congress is expected to start voting as soon as Wednesday on a massive military policy bill including authorization of up to $10 billion in security assistance and fast-tracked weapons procurement for Taiwan.

The U.S. Congress is expected to start voting as soon as Wednesday on a massive military policy bill including authorization of up to $10 billion in security assistance and fast-tracked weapons procurement for Taiwan.
