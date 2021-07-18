What's new

U.S. Members of Senate Armed Services Committee in Pakistan

May 1, 2015
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Time for PAF to get high on:

1639237414763.png

and then on F-16 Vipers:
1639237481482.png


In short:

(F-16 jo masti hai)
1639237529340.png



On a serious note, both sides will exchange views on TPS 77 MRR radar, sending PAF pilots to U.S. programs while strong bilateral relationship and cooperation will be mentioned in press release.

I doubt we will be mentioning our CSF and other funds we are entitled to being withheld by U.S. We don't have balls to mention them in press release at least. Soon, perhaps we will stop mentioning Kashmir as an issue in bilateral or multilateral press releases too.
 

ghazi52

ghazi52

Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Pakistan values its partnership with US, wants enhanced economic ties: PM Imran

  • Reiterates that a deeper partnership between the two countries is beneficial for the region's peace and prosperity


BR Web Desk
11 Dec 2021





Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that Islamabad values its "long-standing relationship" with the United States and was committed to expanding it in all spheres, particularly in the economic dimension.

The premier made the remarks while meeting a 4-member delegation of the US Senate, the Prime Minister Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Warmly welcoming the Senators, the Prime Minister hoped that the visits of Congressional delegations will help strengthen mutual understanding and forge closer people-to-people contacts.


The PM reiterated that a deeper and stronger partnership between the two countries was mutually beneficial and critical for the region’s peace security and prosperity.

With regard to the evolving situation in Afghanistan, the Prime Minister emphasized that Pakistan and the US must have a deeper engagement to promote the shared objectives of peace, stability, and economic development.

"The PM particularly underscored the urgent need to support the Afghan people by taking all possible measures to prevent a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse," PMO statement said.

The PM also highlighted the importance of closer cooperation to address the security threats in the region, including terrorism.

He stressed that the US must play its role in the maintenance of regional peace and stability. The PM underscored that, for its part, Pakistan remained ready to pursue measures that would reinforce peace, stability, and prosperity in the region, if the enabling environment was created by India.

Apprising the delegation about the continuation of egregious human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the PM underscored that the extremist and exclusionist policies of the RSS-inspired BJP were posing a threat to regional peace and security.

Recalling the collective struggles of Pakistan and the US over the decades in promoting peace and security globally, the Senators "deeply appreciated Pakistan’s recent contribution in the evacuation of the American nationals and others from Afghanistan post-15 August," PMO handout said.

The Senators reaffirmed their commitment to a stable and broad-based bilateral relationship. "They emphasized that, given the size of Pakistan’s population as well as its geostrategic location, US and Pakistan should make determined efforts to promote trade, investment, and economic cooperation."
 
SD 10

SD 10

Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ghazi52 said:
A 4-member delegation of the U.S. Congress, headed by the Chair of U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee and Subcommittee on US Air Force, Senator Angus King will arrive in Islamabad today.
Not this again......................
 
Trailer23

Trailer23

Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
More like: "We know about the J-10's. Its not too late to bail out."

Sen. Angus King - Democrat

Sen. Richard Burr - Republican

Sen. John Cornyn - Republican

Sen. Benjamin Sasse - Republican

Wonder what their views are on Pakistan back in Capitol Hill.

On a side note, someone needs to tell Sen. Burr, "dude, wear your socks".

And 'WHAT'RE THOSE?!!' - Sketchers
 
