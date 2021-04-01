What's new

U.S. manufacturing expanding at fastest pace in 38 years, ISM data show

Get Ya Wig Split

Surging U.S. manufacturers grow faster in March as key ISM index hits 38-year high
ISM manufacturing index jumps to 64.7% from 60.8%
1617287189294.png

The numbers: American manufacturers grew faster in March as a key index hit a 38-year high, pointing to gathering momentum in the U.S. economy.

The Institute for Supply Management said its manufacturing index jumped to 64.7% from 60.8% in the prior month. Readings over 50% indicate growth, and anything over 55% is considered exceptional.

The increase surpassed Wall Street expectations. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal had forecast the ISM index to total 61.7%.

