U.S. manufacturing expanding at fastest pace in 38 years, ISM data show

Surging U.S. manufacturers grow faster in March as key ISM index hits 38-year high

ISM manufacturing index jumps to 64.7% from 60.8%

Surging U.S. manufacturers grow faster in March as key ISM index hits 38-year high American manufacturers grew faster in March as a key index hit a 38-year high, pointing to gathering momentum in the U.S. economy. The Institute for Supply...

American manufacturers grew faster in March as a key index hit a 38-year high, pointing to gathering momentum in the U.S. economy.The Institute for Supply Management said its manufacturing index jumped to 64.7% from 60.8% in the prior month. Readings over 50% indicate growth, and anything over 55% is considered exceptional.The increase surpassed Wall Street expectations. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal had forecast the ISM index to total 61.7%.