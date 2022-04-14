U.S. Life Expectancy Falls Again; Federal Vax Mandate Restored; Gun Violence Orphans​

beijingwalker
U.S. Life Expectancy Falls Again; Federal Vax Mandate Restored; Gun Violence Orphansby Charles Bankhead, Senior Editor, MedPage
Today April 8, 2022
For the second consecutive year, life expectancy in the U.S. decreased. (NPR)
By a 2-1 vote, a federal appeals court reinstated the Biden administration's COVID vaccination mandate for government employees. (Reuters)
Worldwide food prices continue their rise to unprecedented heights as a result of production and shipping disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine. (AP)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) tested positive for COVID-19 and has entered isolation. (The Hill)
As of Friday at 8 a.m. EDT, the U.S. is averaging 30,200 cases and 536 deaths per day.
In the U.S., COVID-19 continues the pattern of disproportionately affecting minority communities. (CNN)
The Omicron variant has a different symptom pattern from Delta, including faster recovery and a reduced likelihood of a change or loss in sense of smell or taste. (The Guardian)
Revisiting the deadliest week -- so far -- since the emergence of the Omicron variant. (NBC News)
New York City Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan has been assigned a police security detail after anti-mask protesters reportedly threatened his life. (New York Daily News)
The Agriculture Department will give state and Tribal governments almost $10 million to control and prevent chronic wasting disease in wild and farm-raised cervid (deer, elk, etc.).
Everyday in the U.S., gun violence turns 41 children into orphans. (Washington Post)
