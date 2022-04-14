What's new

U.S. Life Expectancy Falls Again; Federal Vax Mandate Restored; Gun Violence Orphans

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
45,500
-5
89,251
Country
China
Location
China

U.S. Life Expectancy Falls Again; Federal Vax Mandate Restored; Gun Violence Orphans​

by Charles Bankhead, Senior Editor, MedPage
Today April 8, 2022

For the second consecutive year, life expectancy in the U.S. decreased. (NPR)

By a 2-1 vote, a federal appeals court reinstated the Biden administration's COVID vaccination mandate for government employees. (Reuters)

Worldwide food prices continue their rise to unprecedented heights as a result of production and shipping disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine. (AP)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) tested positive for COVID-19 and has entered isolation. (The Hill)

As of Friday at 8 a.m. EDT, the U.S. is averaging 30,200 cases and 536 deaths per day.

In the U.S., COVID-19 continues the pattern of disproportionately affecting minority communities. (CNN)

The Omicron variant has a different symptom pattern from Delta, including faster recovery and a reduced likelihood of a change or loss in sense of smell or taste. (The Guardian)

Revisiting the deadliest week -- so far -- since the emergence of the Omicron variant. (NBC News)

New York City Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan has been assigned a police security detail after anti-mask protesters reportedly threatened his life. (New York Daily News)

The Agriculture Department will give state and Tribal governments almost $10 million to control and prevent chronic wasting disease in wild and farm-raised cervid (deer, elk, etc.).

Everyday in the U.S., gun violence turns 41 children into orphans. (Washington Post)

www.medpagetoday.com

U.S. Life Expectancy Falls Again; Federal Vax Mandate Restored; Gun Violence Orphans

A daily roundup of news on COVID-19 and the rest of medicine
www.medpagetoday.com www.medpagetoday.com
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
45,500
-5
89,251
Country
China
Location
China

U.S. life expectancy falls for 2nd year in a row


April 7, 202210:42 AM ET

gettyimages-1291519317-1--176554350dad4be9ebbd6ac29ddca0928c9f6d9b-s800-c85.webp

The continued death toll from COVID led to another drop in life expectancy in 2021.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Despite the availability of life-saving COVID-19 vaccines, so many people died in the second year of the pandemic in the U.S. that the nation's life expectancy dropped for a second year in a row last year, according to a new analysis.

The analysis of provisional government statistics found U.S. life expectancy fell by just under a half a year in 2021, adding to a dramatic plummet in life expectancy that occurred in 2020. Public health experts had hoped the vaccines would prevent another drop the following year.

"The finding that instead we had a horrible loss of life in 2021 that actually drove the life expectancy even lower than it was in 2020 is very disturbing," says Dr. Steven Woolf, a professor of population health and health equity at Virginia Commonwealth University, who help conduct the analysis. "It speaks to an extensive loss of life during 2021."

Many of the deaths occurred in people in the prime of their lives, Woolf says, and drove the overall U.S. life expectancy to fall to 76.6 years — the lowest in at least 25 years.

www.npr.org

U.S. life expectancy falls for 2nd year in a row

The pandemic drove U.S. life expectancy down again in 2021 even though life-saving vaccines were widely available.
www.npr.org www.npr.org
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
45,500
-5
89,251
Country
China
Location
China
Taking better care of her 1. 4 billion souls with a smaller GDP, China and US, Which government is "Of the People, By the People, For the People"?

FHoSNASXEAwA4Sq
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ghazi52
US Supreme Court blocks Biden's workplace vaccine mandate
Replies
0
Views
236
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
New York state set to drop indoor mask mandate
Replies
1
Views
158
ghazi52
ghazi52
beijingwalker
Guns, violence and political extremism putting U.S. at risk of disaster, according to expert
Replies
3
Views
250
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
U.S. life expectancy decreased by an 'alarming' amount during pandemic
Replies
1
Views
238
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
ghazi52
'Upside down again': Omicron surge roils U.S. small businesses
Replies
0
Views
182
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom