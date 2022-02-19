What's new

U.S. leading economic indicator unexpectedly falls in January amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases​

February 18, 2022

WASHINGTON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - A gauge of future U.S. economic activity fell in January for the first time in nearly a year amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, high inflation and supply chain disruptions, supporting expectations that growth would slow in the first quarter.

The Conference Board said on Friday its Leading Economic Index dropped 0.3% last month, the first decline since February 2021, after increasing 0.7% in December. Economists polled by Reuters had expected the index to rise 0.2%.

Gross domestic product estimates for the first quarter are mostly below a 2.0% annualized rate. The economy grew at a 6.9% pace in the fourth quarter.

www.reuters.com

