Senator Robert Menendez, Ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Representative Eliot L. Engel, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Transparency and political participation are the cornerstones of representative democracies, and we hope the Indian government will abide by these principles in Jammu and Kashmir.” Of course, Indian did the opposite. It did not consult with the Kashmiri Assembly before taking Kashmir’s autonomy. It gave no opportunity whatsoever for Kashmiris to politically participate. Not only did it take away, unconstitutionally, Kashmir’s right to consultation on legal measures, it downgraded Kashmir from a state to a federal territory

Elliott Engel is the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

As chairman of that committee, he articulates the position of the House on this issue. In this statement, he tells the world what the House thinks of India and Kashmir.

Bob Menendez is Ranking Democrat of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

As Ranking Democrat of that Senate Committee, he articulates the Senate Democratic position on this issue. In this statement, he joins Engel in telling the world what the House, and, the Senate Democrats, think of India and Kashmir.

But the light of Kashmiri autonomy will not go out completely. It is reflected by lovers of freedom and rights in the world. There will always be a light for the Kashmiri people. American democracy will hold that light aloft.