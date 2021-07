FuturePAF said:



VOA Exclusive: CENTCOM Head Says US Will Not Support Afghan Forces with Airstrikes After Troop Withdrawal The United States is not planning to support Afghan forces with air strikes after the U.S. troops withdrawal is complete, and counterterrorism strikes in Afghanistan will be limited to instances when attack plans have been discovered to strike the U.S. homeland or the homelands of our allies... Not quite. After Aug 31st, it’s unlikely the strikes will continue. So for the next 40 days they should expect air strikes, similar to when the Soviets withdrew and carried out punitive/“softening up” strikes on behalf of the satraps in Kabul. Click to expand...

question is where did the strikes originate from? do the amreekans still have secret air strips in ghani regime controlled areas? and will the Taliban now target the withdrawing amreekan forces? and considering that amreeka didn't say where the strikes took place, one has to ask if these strikes really happen or did they just pass gas to give the ghani regime a false sense of security?