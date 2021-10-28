What's new

U.S. Issues First Passport with 'X' Gender Marker for Those Who Identify as Neither Male or Female

nang2

nang2

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 14, 2015
4,550
2
4,412
Country
China
Location
Canada
They should be banned from any restroom that is designated for either male or female. And any customs officers in other countries should feel free to deny their entry on the ground of mislabeling their genders.
 
Unknown-V

Unknown-V

FULL MEMBER
Jul 14, 2017
224
0
308
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
nang2 said:
They should be banned from any restroom that is designated for either male or female. And any customs officers in other countries should feel free to deny their entry on the ground of mislabeling their genders.
Click to expand...

Sometimes Muslim women take off their headwear (hijab) in the rest room. And you know, they are prohibited to show their hairs to any male except their husbands.
 
Last edited:
nang2

nang2

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 14, 2015
4,550
2
4,412
Country
China
Location
Canada
Unknown-V said:
Sometimes Muslim women take off their headwear (hijab) in the rest room. And you know, they are prohibited to show their hairs to any male except their husbands.
Click to expand...
Now they are in trouble since some males who deny to be male could show up in their restroom.
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
18,360
1
29,026
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
We have so many world problems, hunger, disease, rape, climate issues, to solve.

Should this be at the top of our agenda??

I think Bill Burr and Dave Chapelle have a point.

How many Trans-gender people do we have and should they hijack national and international media like they are doing right now.

I have my sympathy for people suffering discrimination but these Woke people and their cancel culture are getting to be too much nowadays.

I have Woke Fatigue.....I turn off news channels about this Trans-gender garbage anytime I see it. Not worth my time...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom