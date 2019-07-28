What's new

U.S., Israel to Jointly Develop Arrow 4 Missile Interceptor System

  cOur Bureau
  10:00 AM, February 19, 2021
  • 1412

U.S., Israel to Jointly Develop Arrow 4 Missile Interceptor System

Arrow 4 missile illustration.
The Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) is collaborating with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) to develop Arrow 4 missile defense system that will be part of the country’s multi-layer ballistic missile shield.
In a statement Thursday, the defense ministry said: “Arrow-4 will be an advanced, innovative interceptor missile with enhanced capabilities. It will address a wide range of evolving threats in the region and will replace the Arrow-2 interceptors over the next decades.”
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has been chosen as the prime contractor for development and production.
The Arrow weapon system includes advanced radar systems, developed and produced by IAI subsidiary, Elta as well as a BMC system developed by Elbit Systems, and a launch array including interceptors produced by IAI's MLM. Arrow 2 is operational since the year 2000, providing endo-exoatmospheric defense. Arrow 3, an exoatmospheric missile defense system, was
https://www.defenseworld.net/news/2...row_4_Missile_Interceptor_System#.YDJnbdhvaUk delivered for operational use in 2017.
IAI MLM Division general manager Jacob Galifat added, "The Arrow weapon system, which was one of the first in the world to intercept ballistic missiles, will be upgraded with a significant capability, produced by IAI, in the form of the Arrow 4 interceptor. The interceptor will be the most advanced of its kind in the world and will provide a new layer of defense to the State of Israel and its citizens.
 
