13 years after the nuclear activities of Iran were exposed an agreement was finally concluded on 14th July 2015 in Vienna, Austria which is known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). This agreement was an important development in the Middle Eastern politics and altered the nature of long-standing animosity between Iran and United States. Implications of the agreement on regional dynamics in the Middle East and larger non-proliferation regimes would be visible after 10-15 years. Therefore, it is imperative to understand its nature and implication mechanism because this agreement will have profound implications on regional stability, US foreign policy, politics of Middle East, international economics and the global effort to stem the proliferation of nuclear weapons.In order to operationalize the agreement, United Nations passed Resolution 2231 on 20th July 2015 to endorse it.JCPOA was signed between P5+1 (US, UK, France, Germany, Russia, and China) and Iran as a product of nearly two years of negotiations. It is a complicated and lengthy document including the main agreement and five annexes. In order to operationalize the agreement, United Nations passed Resolution 2231 on 20th July 2015 to endorse it. This was intended to stop or limit Iran of its nuclear ambitions and to ensure that Iran's nuclear program will be exclusively peaceful. Provisions on inspection and verification in the agreement place physical constraints by preventing Iran from producing fissile material for nuclear weapons for at least 10 to 15 years. Assessment of the agreement reveals that it has weaknesses as well as strengths with reference to the central objective of the agreement which is to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Even if this agreement deters Iran from its weaponization and the production of fissile material of its declared facilities it does not ensure that Iran would give up on its nuclear ambitions once the agreement ends.PARAMETERS FOR JCPOAPossible Military Dimensions, sanctions in case of cheating the agreement, duration of the agreement that has a lot to do with the impact of this agreement.The assessment of the agreement is to be made keeping in mind the Inspection mechanism which this agreement initiated to keep a check on Iran. Possible Military Dimensions, sanctions in case of cheating the agreement, duration of the agreement that has a lot to do with the impact of this agreement. As the agreement will expire after 15 years it raises questions on the behavior of Iran afterward and the change in the regional approach of the country.INSPECTIONUnder JCPOA Plutonium production is made limited as Iran is not allowed to build heavy water reactors or a reprocessing facility for separating Plutonium from spent fuel for at least 15 years.Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action creates a system of checks and balances on Iran by keeping a record of its nuclear fissile material as provided by Iran and also to continuously keep an eye on its underlying activities through International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Under JCPOA Plutonium production is made limited as Iran is not allowed to build heavy water reactors or a reprocessing facility for separating Plutonium from spent fuel for at least 15 years. Research reactors would not be allowed to produce a large amount of Plutonium, the spent fuel will be shipped out of the country for a lifetime so that its reuse could be avoided and any attempt to produce or divert plutonium secretly would be detected quickly. However, there are less robust physical limits on the enrichment of Uranium at declared facilities in the JCPOA. According to JCPOA Iran is required to dismantle its two-third installed centrifuges and must also eliminate 98% of its currently enriched uranium stock. But it also permits Iran to hold on to a sizeable uranium enrichment infrastructure and to initiate expanding that infrastructure after 10 years. Iran will confine the types and number of installed centrifuges that were previously operating at Natanz, will end enrichment process at Fordow, will bound the process of conducting research on advanced centrifuges, will sustain a small stockpile of low-enriched uranium and will cap the extent of enrichment for the duration of 10 to 15 years. (Bunn, 2015)ObjectivesVerification regime of JCPOA has two basic objectives: