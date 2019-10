U.S. Investigating Whether Private-Equity Chief Bribed Pakistani Politicians



U.S. prosecutors probing Abraaj Group’s founder Arif Naqvi over alleged bribery

Arif Naqvi is currently living under a 24-hour curfew in his London apartment. PHOTO: LUKE MACGREGOR/BLOOMBERG NEWS

U.S. prosecutors have since indicted Mr. Naqvi for racketeering and accused him of paying bribes to Pakistani politicians. Part of their current investigation focuses on an alleged bribe they suspect may have been paid via an intermediary to former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shehbaz in 2016, the people said. Mr. Sharif was prime minister at the time and Mr. Naqvi was seeking government approval for the sale of Abraaj’s stake in the power distributor K-Electric Ltd. to a Chinese company. Shehbaz Sharif now leads the opposition in Pakistan’s parliament.

Pakistan’s current Prime Minister Imran Khan, above, also had contact with Arif Naqvi. PHOTO: AAMIR QURESHI/AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE/GETTY IMAGES

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif arriving at a court in Lahore, Pakistan, earlier this month. PHOTO: K.M. CHAUDARY/ASSOCIATED PRESS



Pakistan’s electoral commission is investigating whether Mr. Khan’s political party received illegal funding from overseas. Mr. Khan’s spokesman said the party raised funds according to the law. He declined to comment on the investigation because it is continuing.

Abraaj’s most significant investment in Pakistan was the purchase in 2008 of a controlling stake in K-Electric, which distributes electricity to Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city. In 2016, Abraaj announced the sale of the stake to China’s state-controlled Shanghai Electric Power Co. for $1.77 billion. However, completion of the sale was delayed by regulatory hurdles and still hasn’t completed.

The Man Behind the World's Biggest Private-Equity Insolvency

Arif Naqvi, founder of Dubai-based private-equity firm Abraaj, said he could make profits by doing good. But investors suspected he was mismanaging their money, allegations Naqvi denies. Photo Illustration: George Downs/The Wall Street Journal

In an updated indictment in June, U.S. prosecutors accused Mr. Naqvi of racketeering and using bribery, alleging that in 2016 he authorized a $20 million payment to an official in Pakistan with connections to “two senior elected officials.” Those officials were the Sharif brothers, according to Abraaj documents reviewed by the Journal. The purpose of the payment was to gain government approval for the sale of Abraaj’s stake in K-Electric, according to the indictment.

The intermediary between Mr. Naqvi and the Sharif brothers was Pakistani businessman Navaid Malik, according to documents reviewed by the Journal. Mr. Malik didn’t respond to requests for comment.

MORE ON THE COLLAPSE OF ABRAAJ GROUP

According to an email from an Abraaj executive to Mr. Naqvi, Mr. Malik said he would find out how the brothers wanted to use the money, such as “a portion to charity” or “a portion to the election fund kitty,” according to the June indictment and emails reviewed by the Journal.



Mr. Naqvi also arranged employment for a relative of “Politician-2,” according to the indictment. Politician-2 is one of the Sharif brothers, according to documents reviewed by the Journal. Politician-2 “is a friend (and we ‘look’ after him from time to time),” Mr. Naqvi wrote in a 2016 email to a colleague, according to the June indictment.



In January 2017, Mr. Naqvi hosted a dinner for Nawaz Sharif at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “The single point of pride that I have more than anything else in what I do is that I am a Pakistani,” Mr. Naqvi said as he introduced Mr. Sharif. Mr. Malik helped organize the dinner, which cost Abraaj more than $348,000, according to a document reviewed by the Journal.