What's new

U.S. intelligence shows Russia’s military pullback was a ruse, officials say

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
8,737
2
11,664
Country
United States
Location
United States
U.S. officials have obtained intelligence that Russia’s announced military pullback from Ukraine’s border was a deliberate ruse to mislead the United States and other world powers, four officials said Thursday, as President Biden offered a bleak warning that the Kremlin will launch an attack “in the next several days.”

The souring optimism that it would be possible to avoid conflict came just days after a flicker of hope, when Russian leaders signaled they would begin to draw down the more than 150,000 troops they have massed at Ukraine’s border. That announcement was accompanied by Kremlin-produced videos of what they claimed were tanks and other heavy equipment leaving border areas by rail car. U.S. officials now believe it was an effort to mask Russia’s true intentions in the region.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/02/17/ukraine-russia-putin-nato-munich/
 
Piotr

Piotr

FULL MEMBER
Jun 22, 2016
1,119
2
3,224
Country
Poland
Location
Poland
US regime has long history of lying:
colinpowell.JPG
 
Apollon

Apollon

FULL MEMBER
Sep 27, 2021
1,420
0
531
Country
Greece
Location
Germany
Piotr said:
US regime has long history of lying:
View attachment 816555
Click to expand...

So has Iran, Russia and any other country.

Piotr said:
US regime was lying that Iraq has weapons of mass destruction to justify US invasion of Iraq.
Click to expand...

Short question. You say Iraq had no wmd? But i did read here Saddam gasses thousands of iranians in first gulf war and later on thousands of kurds. How did he do that if he had no wmd?
 
nang2

nang2

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 14, 2015
4,944
2
4,599
Country
China
Location
Canada
F-22Raptor said:
The US has actually played this brilliantly. Either the US will be proven right by a Russian invasion, or Putin will back down. The US wins either way.
Click to expand...
Nobody will consider US a winner just because they predicted a Russian invasion. Who needs another crystal ball reader when Russia has openly threaten? The real strength is to either prevent the invasion or repel it. My guess is that when Russian invasion starts, US will look more and more like a loser.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Mujahid Memon
Pentagon orders departure of U.S. troops in Ukraine as Russia crisis escalates
Replies
8
Views
314
casual
casual
Titanium100
U.S. Intel Says Russia Is Preparing 175,000 Troops For Ukraine Offensive - Forbes
2 3 4 5
Replies
63
Views
3K
VFY
V
Hamartia Antidote
Russia Thins Out Its Embassy in Ukraine, a Possible Clue to Putin’s Next Move
Replies
1
Views
262
Globenim
G
Hamartia Antidote
U.S. reveals Russian plot to use fake video as pretense for Ukraine invasion
Replies
6
Views
242
Englishman
Englishman
Titanium100
EU's Borrell to Visit Ukraine Frontline Amid Russia Tensions
Replies
1
Views
178
Battlion25
Battlion25

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom