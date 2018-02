The United States Intelligence Community listed President Rodrigo Duterte as one of the leaders in Southeast Asia who pose a threat to democracy and human rights in the region.

February 21,2018Metro Manila (CNN Philippines, February 21) —In its recently published worldwide threat assessment report, the U.S. intelligence said democracy and human rights in many Southeast Asian countries will "remain fragile" this year due to corruption, "cronyism" and "autocratic tendencies."the report said.It added the President has suggested declaring a revolutionary government, and impose nationwide martial law."His declaration of martial law in Mindanao, responding to the ISIS-inspired siege of Marawi City, has been extended through the end of 2018," it stated.The U.S. Intelligence Community is a federation of 16 agencies that work separately and together to conduct intelligence activities necessary for United States' national security and foreign relations.The assessment also cited a Freedom House report which said the Philippines was one of 30 governments that used social media to drive agenda and counter criticisms of government institutions."We note that more governments are using propaganda and misinformation in social media to influence foreign and domestic audiences," it added.The conflicting data, as well as other cases of misinformation, drove the country's Senate to hold hearings on peddling fake news. A Senate bill was filed in February penalizing government employees who publish or disseminate false information.In November 2017, Duterte said human rights critics should not single him out, adding that there are also violations of human rights in the U.S.He also proposed a separate global summit to address human rights issuesaround the world.the President told reporters in Da Nang, Vietnam.