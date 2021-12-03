U.S. Intel Says Russia Is Preparing 175,000 Troops For Ukraine Offensive - Forbes

Titanium100
BREAKING|Dec 3, 2021,09:12pm EST
U.S. Intel Says Russia Is Preparing 175,000 Troops For Ukraine Offensive
Joe Walsh
Forbes Staff
Business
I cover breaking news for Forbes.
American intelligence officials think Russia is laying the groundwork for a large-scale military offensive in Ukraine as soon as early 2022, involving 175,000 troops.
The United States believes Russia’s plans for the offensive could involve around 175,000 personnel, as well as armor and artillery, an administration official confirmed to Forbes (the news was first reported by the Washington Post on Friday).
The official said around half that number of troops are already positioned near the Ukraine-Russia border, following a buildup in recent weeks that has caused some Ukrainian officials to warn a Russian invasion of the former Soviet republic could be imminent.
As part of its preparation, Russia appears to be assembling a large reserve corps, according to the administration official (Bloomberg reported last month that Russia was calling up a massive number of reservists).
Earlier Friday, CNN reported Russia has stationed enough medical units, fuel and other supplies near Ukraine to sustain frontline forces for a week or more.
Forbes has reached out to the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C., for comment.
U.S. Intel Says Russia Is Preparing 175,000 Troops For Ukraine Offensive
Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have flared for years, but the United States now fears Russia is preparing to invade the former Soviet republic.
