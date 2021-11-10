U.S. Inflation Hit 30-Year High in October as Consumer Prices Jump 6.2%

By Gwynn GuilfordUpdated Nov. 10, 2021 1:28 pm ETU.S. inflation hit a three-decade high in October, delivering widespread and sizable price increases to households for everything from groceries to cars due to persistent supply shortages and strong consumer demand.The Labor Department said the consumer-price index—which measures what consumers pay for goods and services—increased in October by 6.2% from a year ago. That was the fastest 12-month pace since 1990 and the fifth straight month of inflation above 5%.