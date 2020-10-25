U.S., India Expected to Sign Military Pact as China Prompts Closer Ties

If you look at the present scenario, the countries that are a part of NATO have never been attacked from the times Soviets were in power to their downfall, to this date when Russian Federation exercises power.



Same goes for Japan and South Korea, both of the nations have a defense pact with the US. None of them have been attacked after the world war 2 and the Korean war.



All these nations, have been able to focus their wealth on education, infrastructure, technology and manufacturing. Today, they’re all developed, with no worries about attacks or having sophisticated weapons which requires heavy amounts of money, as the US provides them with protection



Welcoming move